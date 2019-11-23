انطلاق فعاليات سباق «نصف ماراثون طرابلس»

انطلقت السبت بالعاصمة طرابلس، فعاليات سباق نصف ماراثون طرابلس، في نسخته الرابعة.

ويُشارك في السباق أكثر 3000 متسابق من جميع الفئات العمرية.

وبحسب المنظمين للسباق فإن فكرة إقامة سباق نصف ماراثون طرابلس، جاءت بمبادرة من بعض محبي رياضة الركض للتعريف بأهمية الرياضة، وإتاحة الفرصة لأكبر عدد ممكن من الرياضيين في المشاركة الفعالة والمثمرة.

هذا ورصدت اللجنة المنظمة للسباق جوائز مالية للفائزين في المراتب الأولى، إضافة إلى ملابس ومعدات رياضية وهواتف وأجهزة إلكترونية.

