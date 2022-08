مقتل عدة أشخاص بعد اقتحام شاحنة لحفل في هولندا

Dutch police say ‘several’ people died after a lorry appears to have gone over a dyke & rolled into neighbourhood barbecue in Nieuw-Beijerland, around 30km south of Rotterdam.

Truck driver, who wasn’t injured, taken in for questioning.

Lorry belongs to Spanish firm. pic.twitter.com/eqewPt6mq0

— anna holligan 🎙 (@annaholligan) August 27, 2022