إسرائيل تحذر الجميع: إحياء الاتفاق النووي الإيراني يهدد الأمن العالمي

Today, I was interviewed about the Iran nuclear deal on @CNNConnect. I made it clear that a nuclear Iran threatens the region & the world and 🇮🇱 will not be bound by any agreement that harms our security. We must stop radical Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state. Watch: pic.twitter.com/iakY7hqXM7

— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) August 30, 2022