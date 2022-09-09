اخبار العالم

"تتمتع بكرامة لا مثيل لها"… زعماء وقادة العالم ينعون ملكة بريطانيا إليزابيث الثانية

مصدر الخبر / موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
نعى العديد من قادة ورؤساء دول العالم ملكة بريطانيا، إليزابيث الثانية، التي توفيت مساء اليوم الخميس ‏عن 96 عاما.‏

محمد بن زايد
كتب رئيس الإمارات العربية المتحدة على “تويتر”: “أتقدم بأحر التعازي لأسرة الملكة إليزابيث الثانية وشعب المملكة المتحدة، لقد كانت جلالة الملكة صديقة مقربة لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وقائدة محبوبة ومحترمة، اتسمت فترة حكمها الطويلة بالكرامة والرحمة والالتزام الدؤوب بخدمة وطنها”.
محمد بن راشد
كتب حاكم إمارة دبي الخليجية، الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، على “تويتر”: “ننضم إلى العالم في الحداد على وفاة جلالة الملكة إليزابيث، إنها أيقونة عالمية مثلت أرقى صفات أمتها وشعبها، إن حياتها المذهلة في الخدمة والواجب تجاه المملكة المتحدة لا مثيل لها في عالمنا الحديث”.
تميم بن حمد
وغرد أمير فطر، الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، عبر حسابه على “تويتر”: “صادق التعازي للعائلة المالكة البريطانية وشعبها الصديق في وفاة جلالة الملكة إليزابيث الثانية، والتي فقد العالم برحيلها رمزا إنسانيا كبيرا، فكانت خلال مسيرتها الحافلة مصدرا للإلهام والنبل، وجمعتها بقطر علاقات راسخة وبناءة عززت روابط الصداقة والشراكة بين شعبينا”.
جو بايدن
أشاد الرئيس الأمريكي بالملكة البريطانية الراحلة إليزابيث الثانية، ووصفها بأنها “سيدة دولة تتمتع بكرامة لا مثيل لها”، وقال إنه يتطلع إلى العمل مع نجلها الملك تشارلز، مشيرا إلى “صداقتهما الوثيقة” فعليا.
وقال بايدن وزوجته، جيل بايدن في بيان مشترك لهما إن “الملكة إليزابيث الثانية كانت سيدة دولة تتمتع بكرامة وثبات لا مثيل لهما، وعملت على تعميق التحالف الأساسي بين بريطانيا وأمريكا”.
وأشار بايدن إلى أنه التقى بالملكة إليزابيث الثانية لأول مرة في عام 1982، وقتما كان سيناتورا أمريكيا، ورآها آخر مرة في يونيو/ حزيران 2021 خلال رحلته الخارجية الأولى كرئيس لأمريكا.
إيمانويل ماكرون
وأكد الرئيس الفرنسي، إيمانويل ماكرون، في تغريدة له أن “الملكة إليزابيث الثانية جسدت استمرارية الأمة البريطانية ووحدتها لأكثر من 70 عاما”.
وتابع: “أتذكرها كصديقة لفرنسا، ملكة طيبة القلب تركت انطباعا دائما في بلدها وفي قرنها”.
الملك عبد الله الثاني
قال العاهل الأردني إن “بلاده تنعى وفاة زعيمة بارزة، لقد كانت جلالة الملكة إليزابيث الثانية منارة للحكمة والقيادة المبدئية لمدة 7 عقود، وكانت شريكة للأردن وصديقة عزيزة للعائلة، نحن نقف إلى جانب شعب وقيادة المملكة المتحدة في هذا الوقت العصيب”.
عبد الفتاح السيسي
أكد الرئيس المصري أن “الملكة إليزابيث الثانية قادت بلادها لعقود طويلة بحكمة بالغة، كما أكد عزمه العمل مع الملك تشارلز لتعزيز علاقات بلديهما وشعبيهما الصديقين”.
وأعرب السيسي عن “ثقته الكاملة في قدرة الملك تشارلز لسد الفراغ الذي ستتركه الملكة إليزابيث الثانية”.
أنطونيو غوتيريش
أعرب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة عن حزنه العميق لوفاة الملكة إليزابيث الثانية، مشيرا إلى أنها “نالت الإعجاب في جميع أنحاء العالم لقيادتها وتفانيها”.
وأكد غوتيريش أن الملكة إليزابيث الثانية “كانت صديقة جيدة للأمم المتحدة، ووجود مطمئن عبر عقود من التغيير”.
وتابع أن “تفانيها الذي لا يتزعزع مدى الحياة سيبقى في الأذهان طويلا”.
أنالينا بيربوك
كتبت وزيرة الخارجية الألمانية على “تويتر”: “نشارك أحزاننا مع أصدقائنا البريطانيين على فقدان الملكة إليزابيث، لفد كانت مصدر قوة وثقة لبلدها لما يقرب من 100 عام”.
وأردفت: “ستظل ألمانيا ممتنة لها إلى الأبد لتواصلها معنا من أجل المصالحة بعد إرهاب الحرب العالمية الثانية”.
ناريندرا مودي
قال رئيس الوزراء الهندي، ناريندرا مودي، الخميس ، إنه “يتألم “بوفاة ملكة بريطانيا إليزابيث الثانية، وأشاد بها باعتبارها نموذجا “للكرامة واللياقة”.
وأضاف مودي أن الملكة إليزابيث الثانية قدمت “قيادة ملهمة لأمتها وشعبها”، وقدم تعازيه للعائلة المالكة والشعب البريطاني.
جاستن ترودو
كتب رئيس الوزراء الكندي عبر “تويتر”: “لقد علمنا بأثقل القلوب بوفاة صاحبة الجلالة الملكة إليزابيث الثانية، صاحبة أطول فترة حكم بريطانيا، ستظل خدمتها للكنديين إلى الأبد جزءا مهما من تاريخ بلدنا”.
وتابع ترودو: “عندما ننظر إلى الوراء إلى حياتها وحكمها الذي امتد لعقود عديدة، سيتذكر الكنديون دائما حكمة صاحبة الجلالة وتعاطفها ودفئها ويعتزون بها، إن أفكارنا مع أفراد العائلة المالكة خلال هذا الوقت الأكثر صعوبة”.
وتوفيت الملكة إليزابيث الثانية بعد أنباء عن تدهور حالتها الصحية، بعد أن أوصى فريقها الطبي ببقائها تحت المراقبة.
وأعلن قصر باكينغهام فترة الحداد 10 أيام بعد وفاة الملكة، حيث تنتهي بمراسم جنازتها في اليوم العاشر، ويسمح للعامة بالنظر إلى جثمان الملكة لمدة 4 أيام قبل الدفن.
وخلال فترة النظر إلى الجثمان، يجري الملك الجديد تشارلز جولة في بريطانيا لمدة 4 أيام، يزور خلالها اسكتلندا وشمال أيرلندا وويلز لتحية المواطنين، ويسير في معظم الجولة سيرا على الأقدام.
وكان قصر باكنغهام قد أعلن منذ وقت قليل اليوم، وفاة ملكة بريطانيا إليزابيث الثانية بعد أنباء عن تدهور حالتها الصحية بعد أن أوصى فريقها الطبي ببقائها تحت المراقبة.
وقال القصر في بيان، إن “الملكة توفيت بسلام في قلعة بالمورال بعد ظهر اليوم”.
ونكس العلم البريطاني فوق قصر باكنغهام بعد إعلان وفاة الملكة بشكل رسمي وتحول الموقع الرسمي لقصر باكنغهام على الإنترنت إلى اللون الأسود حدادا على وفاة الملكة (1926 -2022).

