"تتمتع بكرامة لا مثيل لها"… زعماء وقادة العالم ينعون ملكة بريطانيا إليزابيث الثانية

I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK. Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country.
— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 8, 2022
We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world.
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 8, 2022
صادق التعازي للعائلة المالكة البريطانية وشعبها الصديق في وفاة جلالة الملكة إليزابيث الثانية، والتي فقد العالم برحيلها رمزا إنسانيا كبيرا، فكانت خلال مسيرتها الحافلة مصدرا للإلهام والنبل، وجمعتها بقطر علاقات راسخة وبناءة عززت روابط الصداقة والشراكة بين شعبينا.
— تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) September 8, 2022
Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w
— President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022
Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time
— عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) September 8, 2022
عزائي للأمة البريطانية في هذا المصاب الجلل، وثقتي كاملة بقدرة الملك تشارلز لسد الفراغ الذي ستتركه الملكة إليزابيث الثانية.
٢/٢
— Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) September 8, 2022
I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership & devotion.
She was a good friend to the @UN & a reassuring presence through decades of change.
Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered. pic.twitter.com/1wlZEt8PLA
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 8, 2022
Wir trauern mit unseren britischen Freund*innen um #QueenElizabeth II. Sie war für ihr Land fast 100 Jahre lang Quelle der Stärke und Zuversicht. Deutschland bleibt ihr ewig dankbar, dass sie uns nach dem Terror des Zweiten Weltkriegs die Hand zur Versöhnung gereicht hat.
— Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022
As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022
