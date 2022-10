مقتل 3 أشخاص في تحطم طائرة صغيرة على منزل في مينيسوتا الأمريكية.. فيديو

🚨#BREAKING: A plane has crashed into a house

📌#Hermantown l #Minnesota

A Cessna 172 aircraft has crashed into a someone’s house killing all three victims aboard the aircraft. No one in the house was hurt. Crash occurred less than a mile from Duluth International Airport pic.twitter.com/GYWCt5YN8L

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 2, 2022