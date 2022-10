الاتحاد الأوروبي يخصص حزمة جديدة من المساعدات المالية لأوكرانيا

Pleased to sign second Memorandum of Understanding with #Ukraine since Russia began its brutal war.

This time: the EU will provide €5 bln for 🇺🇦 immediate liquidity needs, pay salaries & pensions. We will deliver first part mid-October, next two parts to follow later in year. pic.twitter.com/Jxb9pVoduQ

— Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) October 3, 2022