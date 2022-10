الفاو تؤكد أن العراق أصبح من أكثر دول العالم تأثرا بالتغير المناخي

On World Food Day 2022, @WFP and @FAO warn of the increasing impact of #climatechange on #Iraq & its food security. The Land of Two Rivers is at risk of #drought & reduced production. We are both advocating for better #production, #nutrition, #environment and #life for all Iraqis pic.twitter.com/AgT2w7rP9B

— برنامج الاغذية العالمي العراق WFP (@WFP_Iraq) October 17, 2022