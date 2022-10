سياسية أمريكية تكشف خطط بايدن للإطاحة بماسك

Biden Admin/Power Elite cooking up ways to destroy @ElonMusk because they can’t control him—just like Trump. Expect them to use every law enforcement and regulatory body as weapons to bring Musk down or force him to surrender. Blatant authoritarianism.https://t.co/z9WeupeJmZ

— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 21, 2022