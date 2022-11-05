اخبار العالم

ظهور القاذفة الاستراتيجية الصينية الجديدة بترسانة صورايخ "صياد السفن" الباليستية… صور وفيديو

تم النشر منذُ 26 ثانية
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
مصدر الخبر / موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
ظهرت القاذفة الصينية الجديدة ” H-6K”، المزودة بترسانة من الصواريخ الباليستية خلال فعاليات معرض الصين الدولي للطيران والفضاء، أو معرض “تشوهاي” للطيران. حيث توقعت المصادر العسكرية أن تكون القاذفة الجديدة واحدة من الطائرات الأساسية في سلاح الجوي الصيني التي من شأنها أن تضع بكين على رأس قائمة الدول المتصدرة في فئة السلاح الجوي.

ورصدت القاذفة الاستراتيجية “H-6K”، وهي عبارة عن تعديل لقاذفة “H-6” المجهزة بصواريخ باليستية، في مطار “تشوهاي” حيث حملت زوجا من الصواريخ الباليستية، والتي يُعتقد أنها من فئة ” CM-401″.
وبحسب صحيفة “ميلتاري واتش”، فقد جاءت القاذفة من فرقة القاذفات الثامنة التابعة لقيادة المسرح الجنوبي بجيش التحرير الشعبي الصيني.
وتعتبر القاذفة الاستراتيجية “H-6” هي الفئة الوحيدة من القاذفات التي تم إنتاجها بأعداد كبيرة في القرن الحادي والعشرين، وتم إدراجها ضمن الجيش الصيني بأعداد أكبر بكثير من أي فئة قاذفة أخرى مع أكثر من 270 قاذفة في الخدمة في الوقت الحالي.
وتم تعديل الطائرة الجديدة بهدف تنفيذ عدد من الأدوار، تبدأ من دورها كمنصات للحرب الإلكترونية وصولا إلى دورها كقاذفات جوية معززة بصواريخ كروز “صياد السفن” وغيرها.
وتوقعت مجلة “ميلتاري واتش” أن القاذفة الجديدة صُممت في المقام الأول “كصياد للسفن ولإطلاق صواريخ باليستية ضد أهداف سطحية كبيرة للعدو مثل المدمرات وحاملات الطائرات، مما يكمل ترسانة الصين القوية المتزايدة من الصواريخ الباليستية المضادة للسفن التي تُطلق من الأرض”.
وذكرت مصادر رسمية في الصين أن هذه الصواريخ التي تحملها القاذفة قادرة أيضًا على الاشتباك مع أهداف أرضية، حيث قدرت بعض المصادر مواصفات الصاروخ ” CM-401″، حيث يصل مدى الاشتباك إلى أكثر من 2000 كيلومتر وسرعة من 8 إلى 10 ماخ.

يمكنك ايضا قراءة الخبر في المصدر من موقع سبوتنيك الروسي

عن مصدر الخبر

موقع سبوتنيك الروسي

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك