ظهور القاذفة الاستراتيجية الصينية الجديدة بترسانة صورايخ "صياد السفن" الباليستية… صور وفيديو

🇷🇺💪🇨🇳
Кина је на своје стратешке бомбардере H-6K ставила копије Руских балистичких ракета 9К720 “Искандер-М”, према неким информацијама ово и јесте копија Искандера која се производи у Кини под лиценцом која је купљена од Руса. pic.twitter.com/iDwCWmTRfC
— Гале (@Gale00000) November 4, 2022
Should #India & #China ever come a full scale conflict we will likely see the H-6K launched to defeat our AD systems & hardened bases . Need to plan against this tech . https://t.co/lrBJGiYVMA
— Ninjamonkey 🇮🇳 (@Aryan_warlord) November 3, 2022
🇨🇳#China #Zhuhai #中国 #USA #美国
A variety of planes have been spotted at the #Zhuhai Airshow.
Y-20 (Heavy transport), H-6k(bomber),
J-10C(4.5 Gen Fighter Jet),
K-J-500(AWACS),
and the Bayi (八一）Aerobatic team. pic.twitter.com/klrm3tTcqj
— BruteMarxist18 (@BruteMarxist18) November 4, 2022
يمكنك ايضا قراءة الخبر في المصدر من موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
أضف تعليقـك