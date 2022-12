الأولى منذ ثلاث سنوات.. إسرائيل تجري مناورات عسكرية جوية مع فرنسا

The Eastern Breeze international exercise between the IAF and the @Armee_de_lair (FASF) concluded today.

The exercise was an important milestone in the development of the strategic cooperation between the IAF and the FASF and improved the forces’ readiness.

🇮🇱 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/uLgeiZArxk

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 6, 2022