إيران تطالب أوروبا بالتوقف عن "استضافة ودعم وتشجيع الإرهابيين"

Yet, public security is redline. Armed assault & vandalism aren’t tolerable, even to Western regimes who’ve find an opportunity to hypocritically lecture 🇮🇷. Instead of exposing its mendacity by politicized statements, West must stop hosting, backing & encouraging terrorists. 2/ pic.twitter.com/Z30NDcK6av

— Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) December 8, 2022