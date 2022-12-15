اخبار العالم

اكتشاف أسرار لوحة فنية مصرية تعود لأكثر من 3300 عام… صور

تم النشر منذُ 7 ثواني
كشف علماء آثار عن تفاصيل لوحة “تحفة” مصرية قديمة لطيور تطير وتقف داخل مستنقع، مؤكدين أن اللوحة التي رسمها الحرفيون تعود بالضبط لأكثر من 3300 عام.

ووفقا لصحيفة “لايف سيانس” العملية، فإنه بالرغم أن الأبحاث السابقة قد فحصت الحياة البرية في اللوحة الجدارية، التي تم اكتشافها قبل حوالي قرن من الزمان على جدران القصر في العمارنة، وهي عاصمة مصرية قديمة تقع على بعد حوالي 300 كم جنوب القاهرة، إلا أن الدراسة الجديدة هي الأولى التي تغوص بعمق في هوية جميع الطيور، وبعضها يحمل علامات غير طبيعية.
وأضافت الصحيفة أنه بين عام 1353 و1336 قبل الميلاد، حكم الفرعون أخناتون (والد الملك توت عنخ آمون) مصر. لقد غير ديانة مصر، وركزها على عبادة آتون، (قرص الشمس). قام ببناء عاصمة جديدة تسمى أختاتن (تل العمارنة الحالية) وبنى فيها القصر الشمالي.
تم التنقيب عن اللوحات بين عامي 1923 و1925 من قبل جمعية استكشاف مصر، وكانت اللوحات في الغرفة الخضراء هشة، ورسمت عالمة المصريات نينا دي جاريس ديفيز صور طبق الأصل منها. الفاكسميلز مهمة لأن اللوحات لم تعد موجودة.
وكتب الباحث المشارك في الدراسة كريستوفر ستيمبسون وهو مشارك فخري في متحف جامعة أكسفورد للتاريخ الطبيعي، والمؤلف المشارك في الدراسة باري كيمب، أستاذ فخري في علم المصريات بجامعة كامبريدج ، في دراسة نشرت في ديسمبر 15 في مجلة العصور القديمة، أن الفريق درس صورة طبق الأصل من العمل الفني واستخدم أوراقا بحثية عن الطيور وتصنيفية منشورة مسبقًا للتعرف على الطيور.
قال الباحثون إن الغرفة، التي تُعرف اليوم باسم “الغرفة الخضراء”، مطلية بصور زنابق الماء ونباتات البردي والطيور – وهو مشهد ربما خلق جوًا هادئًا يمكن للعائلة المالكة الاسترخاء فيه.

وكتب ستيمبسون وكيمب في الدراسة “من الواقعي أن نقترح أن التأثيرات المهدئة للبيئة الطبيعية كانت مهمة للأسرة الملكية في ذلك الوقت كما ثبت بشكل متزايد اليوم”.
من المحتمل أنه تم الاحتفاظ بالنباتات الحقيقية في غرفهم جنبًا إلى جنب مع العطور وأن المصريين القدماء عزفوا الموسيقى هناك.
وكتب الباحثون: “غرفة مزينة بأي مقياس من روائع الفن الطبيعي ومليئة بالموسيقى ومعطرة بالنباتات المقطوعة، كانت ستوفر تجربة حسية رائعة والطريقة الوحيدة للحفاظ عليها هي إعادة دفن الغرف في الرمال”.

وأضافوا “اختار علماء الآثار عدم القيام بذلك، خوفا من أن يلحق بهم الضرر بالسكان المحليين، وهو خوف ربما كان مبالغا فيه”.

ومن بين الطيور التي تم تصويرها هي حمام صخري (Columba livia) ، ولكن هناك أيضا صور تظهر طائر الرفراف ذو الأرجل (Ceryle rudis) والصرد ذو الظهر الأحمر (Lanius collurio) والذعرة البيضاء (Motacilla alba).

