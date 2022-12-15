اكتشاف أسرار لوحة فنية مصرية تعود لأكثر من 3300 عام… صور

NEW: A “masterpiece of ancient Egyptian art” is so detailed researchers have been able to pinpoint the bird species in it. These images of the natural world helped create a space for relaxation and recreation in a palace.
Check out this twitcher #AntiquityThread 1/14 pic.twitter.com/PdrTMc86ep
— 🅰ntiquity Journal (@AntiquityJ) December 15, 2022
In the 1920s #archaeologists excavating a palace in #Egypt unearthed a “masterpiece” of ancient Egyptian #art. Researchers have now revealed the decorated space provided a #queen with a unique avian sensory experience. https://t.co/oJF2FiqSPu pic.twitter.com/gSpVUF0hkG
— Ancient Origins (@ancientorigins) December 15, 2022
The Meidum Geese, a masterpiece of ancient Egyptian art, in the early Dynasty IV tomb of Nefermaat and Itet at Meidum, featuring finely rendered plumage and even serrated bills on the grazing geese. The red-breasted birds may be an extinct species
📷https://t.co/8Ml3kG9erD pic.twitter.com/FKgf9umS9k
— Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) December 8, 2022
وأضافوا “اختار علماء الآثار عدم القيام بذلك، خوفا من أن يلحق بهم الضرر بالسكان المحليين، وهو خوف ربما كان مبالغا فيه”.
This Ancient Egyptian masterpiece might be fake http://t.co/heLl9lNxWD pic.twitter.com/XLAXXuA9yb
— Smithsonian Magazine (@SmithsonianMag) April 1, 2015
يمكنك ايضا قراءة الخبر في المصدر من موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
أضف تعليقـك