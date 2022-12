الرئيس الإسرائيلي يبعث برقية تهنئة للملك حمد بن عيسى بمناسبة اليوم الوطني للبحرين

To His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Bahraini people, we in Israel join you this weekend in celebrating your 51st National Day. I was deeply moved to visit Bahrain this month and I look forward to the future of wonderful friendship we are building together. 🇮🇱🤝🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/MDDN4VUKAV

— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 17, 2022