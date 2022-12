الهند توافق على مشتريات أسلحة تزيد قيمتها عن 10 مليارات دولار

In an unprecedented step, DAC headed by Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh cleared 24 proposals for weapons procurement for a total value of Rs 84,328 crore. 21 proposals, worth Rs 82,127 crore (97.4%), to be procured from indigenous sources. More details at https://t.co/2LsVU6ORpK pic.twitter.com/ob5BWXGRis

— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) December 22, 2022