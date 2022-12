انقطاع الكهرباء عن مئات الآلاف بسبب العاصفة الثلجية بأمريكا

Deadly US storm disrupts Christmas plans, downs power lines

According to the National Weather Service, More than 200 million people were under weather warnings, as wind chills sent temperatures down, as low as minus 48 Celsius.

Watch Report Here 👇🏼https://t.co/UfZ7NMLh4P pic.twitter.com/8IQA0F8lMV

— INDEPENDENT PRESS (@IpIndependent) December 24, 2022