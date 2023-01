إصابة 3 ضباط شرطة إثر هجوم بساطور قرب تايمز سكوير في نيويورك… فيديو

1/ #USA #NewYear2023 #NewYork

In the center of New York, an unknown person attacked two police officers with a machete.

Two officers were wounded near Times Square, the 19-year-old offender (pictured) was shot in the shoulder during his arrest. pic.twitter.com/VJLSl4DO8I

— David Kime (@CyberRealms1) January 1, 2023