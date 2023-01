دراسة تكشف عن نبتة صينية مضادة للأورام الخبيثة

NEWS – Discovery of anti-cancer chemistry makes skullcap fit for modern medicine

Evolutionary secrets that enable barbed skullcap to produce #cancer fighting compounds have been unlocked by UK & Chinese researchers.@NorwichResearch @UCAS1978 @BBSRC https://t.co/NCxQwFEo4p pic.twitter.com/JevezlV9eE

— John Innes Centre (@JohnInnesCentre) January 20, 2023