رئيس الأركان الأمريكي: إخراج القوات الروسية من الأراضي الأوكرانية "صعب للغاية"

“For this year it would be very very difficult to militarily eject Russian forces from every inch of Russian-occupied Ukraine”

General Mark Milley says ‘Putin should and could end this war today’https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r

📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/TirCuJTZ3M

— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2023