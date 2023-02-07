"شارلي إيبدو" تهزأ بزلزال تركيا وردود فعل غاضبة

✏️Le dessin du jour, par #Juin pic.twitter.com/kPcEqZDocO
— Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) February 6, 2023
French magazine Charlie Hebdo poked fun at the earthquake in #Turkey :
Is this freedom of expression? To make fun of others death ,Shame on them 😡 pic.twitter.com/5vJFPssit6
— mohsin khan محسن خان (@zer_o_zabar) February 7, 2023
But do you think it’s funny. It’s a disrespectful for all human beings, you are making fun of all religions and people, thinking that’s the free of speech. If any thing happened in France shall we respond the same.
— Ahmad Hesham (@ahmed____heshaM) February 7, 2023
