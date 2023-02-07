اخبار العالم

"شارلي إيبدو" تهزأ بزلزال تركيا وردود فعل غاضبة

أثار رسم كاريكاتير لمجلة “شاري إيبدو” سخرت من خلاله من الزلزال الذي ضرب تركيا، موجةً من الغضب على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

ونشرت المجلة رسمها على الصفحة الخاصة على “تويتر” لتنهال الانتقادات المنددة للرسم وما تم إرفاقه من عبارات، وكتب فيه: “زلزال تركيا. حتى أنه لا يوجد حاجة لإرسال الدبابات”، بالإضافة لأبنية منهارة.
التغريدة التي نالت حتى اللحظة 4 ملايين مشاهدة نالت نصيبها من الانتقادات، ليعلق صاحب حساب حمل اسم Öznur Küçüker Sirene، قائلا: “حتى الأتراك كانوا “شارلي إبدو” يشاركونك ألمك واليوم أنت تجرؤ على السخرية من معاناة شعب بأكمله. عليك حقًا أن يكون لديك بعض الأعصاب للقيام بذلك عندما لا يزال هناك أطفال ينتظرون المساعدة تحت الأنقاض”.
وعلّق صاحب الحساب mohsin khan محسن خان، قائلا: “مجلة شارلي إيبدو الفرنسية سخرت من الزلزال الذي وقع في تركيا، هل هذه حرية تعبير؟ ليسخروا من موت الآخرين، عار عليكم”.
وكتب صاحب الحساب Ahmad Hesham، قائلا: “هل تعتقد أنه مضحك! إنه عدم احترام لجميع البشر، فأنت تسخر من جميع الأديان والناس، معتقداً أن هذه هي حرية التعبير”.
يذكر أنه في صباح يوم 6 فبراير/شباط، ضرب زلزال بقوة 7.7 درجة جنوب شرقي تركيا، وهو الأقوى منذ عام 1939، وفقًا للرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان. كما تم الإبلاغ عن وقوع أضرار في عدة مناطق سورية، كما شعر السكان في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت بهزات أرضية.
وأعلن نائب الرئيس التركي فؤاد أوقطاي، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن عدد قتلى الزلزال في تركيا ارتفع إلى 3419، مع تسجيل 20436 إصابة، فيما سجل انهار 5575 مبنى حتى اللحظة.

