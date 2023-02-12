اخبار العالم

انفجار قنبلة من الحرب العالمية الثانية في شرق إنجلترا… فيديو

انفجرت قنبلة من مخلفات الحرب العالمية الثانية، أمس الجمعة، والتي عثر عليها في مدينة غريت يارموث البريطانية، أثناء العمل على نزع فتيلها، مما تسبب في انفجار هائل سمع على بعد أميال.

وكان خبراء الجيش البريطاني يحاولون تفكيك القبلة، عندما وقع انفجار غير مخطط له فى حوالى الساعة 17:00 بتوقيت غرينتش، وفقا لهيئة الإذاعة البريطانية “بي بي سي”.
وأفاد أشخاص على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أنهم سمعوا دويا عاليا وقت انفجار القنبلة، وشعروا أن المباني تهتز على بعد 24 كيلو متر.
وقالت شرطة نورفولك البريطانية على “تويتر” إنه لم ترد تقارير عن وقوع إصابات بين الجيش أو خدمات الطوارئ أو الجمهور.
وأضافت أنه لم يصب أحد بجروح نتيجة انفجار القنبلة من الحرب العالمية الثانية.
وأكدت شرطة نورفولك أنه “تم إزالة الطوق المحيط بموقع الانفجار، وأنه يمكن للناس العودة إلى منازلهم”.
وما زال يتم اكتشاف قنابل يعود عمرها إلى الحرب العالمية الأولى والثانية، في العديد من دول أوروبا، ومنها قنبلة تم رصدها في إيطاليا العام الماضي، وانفجار آخر خلال شهر عسل لعروسين في أوكرانيا في 2021، وإجلاء ما يقرب 3 آلاف شخص في ألمانيا بنفس العام، بعد العثور على قنبلة تزن 500 كيلوغرام تعود إلى حقبة الحرب العالمية الثانية.

