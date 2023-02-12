انفجار قنبلة من الحرب العالمية الثانية في شرق إنجلترا… فيديو

The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy. pic.twitter.com/9SaeYmHkrb
— Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023
We can confirm the unexploded World War II bomb in Great Yarmouth has detonated. This was not a planned detonation & happened during slow burn work to disarm the explosives. All army & emergency service personnel are accounted for. We will bring you further info when we have it.
— Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023
يمكنك ايضا قراءة الخبر في المصدر من موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
أضف تعليقـك