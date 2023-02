روبوت بحثي يكتشف "كارثة قريبة" في القطب الجنوبي… صور وفيديو

The vast Thwaites Glacier is retreating, but the reasons why are complex. A US-UK team deployed an #NSFfunded robot down a 2K-foot borehole to study one of Antarctica’s fastest-changing ice-ocean systems.https://t.co/j90BxYj6Jn@GlacierThwaites @Cornell

🎥: Icefin/ITGC/Spears pic.twitter.com/LXl0VxaIAc

— National Science Foundation (@NSF) February 15, 2023