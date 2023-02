نائبة في الكونغرس الأمريكي تهاجم زيارة بايدن إلى كييف: أوكرانيا ستقود أمريكا إلى حرب عالمية

Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day.

He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war.

We must impeach this America Last fool before it's too late.

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023