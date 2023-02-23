تحطم طائرة أمريكية ومصرع 5 أشخاص كانوا على متنها

#BREAKING PCSO is blocking off 3M Road following a plane crash. Emergency crews are on the scene. LRPD is reporting it is a twin engine plane. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/WjzKsk9DiY
— Jessica Ranck (@JessicaRanckTV) February 22, 2023
#UPDATE just talked to a neighbor who says he was outside when the plane crashed. He says he heard a loud boom and then saw a plume of smoke. At that moment he said he knew something bad had happened. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/cFZx3TbUhk
— Jessica Ranck (@JessicaRanckTV) February 22, 2023
#BREAKING: Little Rock Police confirm emergency personnel responding to a plane crash, not far from the Clinton National Airport. Officers say plane is reportedly a twin-engine. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/5rE8iTRXAJ
— Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) February 22, 2023
