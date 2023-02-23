اخبار العالم

تحطم طائرة أمريكية ومصرع 5 أشخاص كانوا على متنها

مصدر الخبر / موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
تحطمت طائرة أمريكية من طراز “بيتش بي 20″، قرب مطار كلينتون، بولاية أركنساس، ما أسفر عن مقتل خمسة أشخاص كانوا على متنها.

وأفادت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية، بأن الحادث وقع في مدينة ليتل روك بولاية أركنساس الأمريكية، إثر تحطم الطائرة ذات المحركين، بالإضافة إلى عدم نجاة أي من الركاب، وذلك بعد وقت قصير من إقلاعها، بحسب قناة “كارك” الأمريكية.
وأكدت إدارة الطيران أن الطائرة تحطمت أمس الأربعاء، في منطقة غابات على بعد ميل من مطار كلينتون الوطني، حيث كانت متجهة إلى مطار جون غلين كولومبوس الدولي في أوهايو.
ولم تكشف إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية عن سبب تحطم الطائرة، وقالت السلطات إن سوء الأحوال الجوية يعوق التحقيق، حيث وردت أنباء عن عاصفة رعدية وهبوب رياح شديدة بالقرب من المطار وقت وقوع الحادث.
وكان الطائرة في طريقها لاستجابة لانفجار وقع في مصنع “آي شومان” للمعادن في بيدفورد بولاية أوهايو، حيث لقي شخص حتفه وأصيب 13 آخرون.
وأُعلن أن الطائرة من طراز “بيتش بي 20″، ويشار إلى أن العديد من حوادث الطيران الخطيرة التي وقعت خلال الأشهر القليلة الماضية كانت لطائرات من طراز “بيتشكرافت”.

