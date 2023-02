الراحل شينزو آبي يشيد في مذكراته "الحصرية" في اليابان بتواضع ترامب ويعرب عن إحباطه من إدارة أوباما

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s memoir: Abe on Quad: “In my 1st stint (2006-’07) I proposed the Quad to PM Manmohan Singh but unfortunately he was hesitant to antagonize China.

PM Modi was more understanding.”

Modi said: “Not with only Aus & US but If Japan Joins, India is in” pic.twitter.com/WM1RBEocdo

