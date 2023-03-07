أقوى 6 تسديدات في تاريخ كرة القدم

At 189kmh, this is the fastest shot in Premier League history. 🚀
Steven Reid nearly broke the net. 👀
🎥 @Roverspic.twitter.com/BXext0NvTF
— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 11, 2022
BREAKING: Ronald Koeman has been announced as the new Barcelona manager 🚨
Here he is scoring an extra time free kick in the final to win Barça their first European Cup in 1992 pic.twitter.com/YySfNPYBR0
— FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) August 19, 2020
A REMINDER:
Sheffield Wednesday’s David Hirst (@HirstyD9) hit this shot against the bar at 114mph in 1996. Did you see it @thedavidseaman? pic.twitter.com/6trv0IJOQ2
— Football Remind (@FootballRemind) October 1, 2017
