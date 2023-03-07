اخبار العالم

أقوى 6 تسديدات في تاريخ كرة القدم

مصدر الخبر / موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
سجل الإيفواري إبراهيم سانغاري، لاعب بي أس في أيندهوفن، هدفا بتسديدة صاروخية هزت شباك آر كي سي فالفيك، ضمن كأس هولندا، لتصل سرعة التسديدة لـ 170 كيلومترا في الساعة.

وصنف موقع “givemesport” هذا الهدف كسادس أقوى تسديدة في تاريخ كرة القدم.
ونشر الموقع أسرع وأقوى 5 تسديدات في تاريخ كرة القدم منذ بدء الإحصاء الرسمي، وهي لـ:
روني هيبرسون: يعتبر البرازيلي هيبرسون صاحب أقوى تسديدة في تاريخ كرة القدم، بعد تنفيذه لضربة حرة لفريقه سبورتينغ لشبونة بسرعة وصلت لـ210 كيلومترات في الساعة، جعلت الحارس يقف مذهولا.
أرين روبين: دخل الهولندي هذه القائمة بعد تسجيله لهدف عندما كان في صفوف ريال مدريد الإسباني في ودية واجه فيها فريقه بوروسيا دورتموند الألماني، لتبلغ سرعة تسديدته 190 كيلومترا في الساعة.
ستيفن ريد: سجل لاعب بلاكبيرن روفرز، ستيفن ريد، اسمه في هذه القائمة بقذيفة استقرت في مرمى ويغان أتلتيك، بسرعة وصلت لـ189 كيلومتر في الساعة.
رونالد كومان: تعتبر تسديدة الهولندي إحدى أشهر التسديدات كونها في نهائي مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا لموسم 91-1992، وجمعت فريقي برشلونة الإسباني الذي لعب له الهولندي وسامبدوريا الإيطالي.
ليمنح الهولندي أول ألقاب برشلونة في دوري الأبطال من خلال تسديدة وصلت سرعتها لـ188 كيلومتر في الساعة لتتهادى في شباك الفريق الإيطالي.
ديفيد هيرست: في المرتبة الخامسة حلت تسديدة لاعب شيفيلد وينزداي، هيرست، التي اصطدمت بعارضة فريق أرسنال، بسرعة بلغت 183 كيلومتر في الساعة.

