الصومال: مقتل أكثر من 3000 مسلح من حركة "الشباب" الإرهابية في الـ6 أشهر الماضية

The Federal Government of #Somalia, led by HE. President Dr. @HassanSMohamud, wishes to announce that more than 3,000 #Kharijites #AlShabab have been killed, and another 3,700 sustained injuries since the onset of government-led military operations against the group.

— SONNA (@SONNALIVE) March 25, 2023