الأمم المتحدة: اعتقال مؤسس مشروع تعليم الفتيات الأفغانيات في كابول

Matiullah Wesa, head of @PenPath1 and advocate for girls’ education, was arrested in #Kabul Monday. UNAMA calls on the de facto authorities to clarify his whereabouts, the reasons for his arrest and to ensure his access to legal representation and contact with family. pic.twitter.com/D6N1mjWxLv

— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) March 28, 2023