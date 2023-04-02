21 قتيلا حصيلة ضحايا الأعاصير وسط وجنوبي الولايات المتحدة

Full brick house destroyed by strong tornado north of Hazel Green in Tennessee. @spann pic.twitter.com/BAkoIxWGZg
— Evan Fryberger ☁️ (@EvanFor2020) April 1, 2023
🛑🛑🇺🇸🇺🇸
Tornado in Covington, TN pic.twitter.com/LCVED9RVIZ
— Deutsch365 (@deutsch365) April 1, 2023
Crestview Elementary heavily damaged by the tornado that came through Covington, TN last night. Thoughts and Prayers go out to the anyone who was affected by yesterday’s severe weather. Tune in to @ABC24Memphis for more updates. #covington #tornadodamage #tornado #tiptoncounty pic.twitter.com/kkH8z6ZxED
— Caleb Hilliard (@CalebHilliardTV) April 1, 2023
🚨🚨🚨 LOCAL MEDIA in Arkansas is reporting 600+ casualties from this tornado.
The storm is moving east from Little Rock.
IF YOU’RE IN THE PATH, SEEK SHELTER NOW pic.twitter.com/gNKBUlASgw
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2023
Roof collapses during concert by Morbid Angel at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois.
There are reports of multiple victims#morbidangel #apollotheatre #belvidere #illinois #tornado #storm #weather #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/ptmYoSkm4o
— Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) April 1, 2023
More images from the Crawford County Airport, after a tornado struck the area late last night. @WTHITV pic.twitter.com/MWSqHJNjyQ
— Kit Hanley (@KitWTHI) April 1, 2023
