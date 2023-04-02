21 قتيلا حصيلة ضحايا الأعاصير وسط وجنوبي الولايات المتحدة

Crestview Elementary heavily damaged by the tornado that came through Covington, TN last night. Thoughts and Prayers go out to the anyone who was affected by yesterday’s severe weather. Tune in to @ABC24Memphis for more updates. #covington #tornadodamage #tornado #tiptoncounty pic.twitter.com/kkH8z6ZxED

— Caleb Hilliard (@CalebHilliardTV) April 1, 2023