21 قتيلا حصيلة ضحايا الأعاصير وسط وجنوبي الولايات المتحدة

تم النشر منذُ 8 ثواني
ارتفعت حصيلة سلسلة أعاصير قوية ضربت مساحات واسعة من الجنوب والغرب الأوسط في الولايات المتحدة إلى 21 قتيلا.

أتت سلسلة الأعاصير القاسية بعد أسبوع واحد فقط من إعصار نادر وطويل الأمد خلّف 25 قتيلاً في غرب ميسيسيبي وشخص واحد في ألاباما.
في ولاية تينيسي، توفي سبعة أشخاص في مقاطعة ماكنيري، بالقرب من حدود ميسيسيبي، بعد الطقس القاسي، وفقًا لوكالة أسوشيتد برس.
وقالت إدارة شرطة آدامزفيل في مقاطعة ماكنيري على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، يوم السبت: “الأضرار والخسائر التي عانى منها مجتمعنا الليلة الماضية كانت كارثية”.
وفي كوفينغتون في ولاية تينيسي، قالت إدارة الشرطة المحلية إن المدينة “كانت لا يمكن السير فيها” في أعقاب الإعصار.
وأضافت الشرطة أن المنازل دمرت وسقطت خطوط الكهرباء وانتشرت فرق البحث والانقاذ.
في أركنساس، اجتاحت أعاصير متعددة الولاية، جنبًا إلى جنب مع العواصف الرعدية الشديدة والبرد الذي هطل حجم كرة الجولف.
لقي ما لا يقل عن أربعة أشخاص مصرعهم وأصيب العشرات في مدينة وين في شرق أركنساس، بحسب ما قاله إيلي لونغ الطبيب الشرعي في مقاطعة كروس.
وقال مسؤولون محليون في ليتل روك، قُتل شخص واحد على الأقل وتم نقل 24 إلى المستشفى.
ولحقت أضرار جسيمة بالمنازل والمجمعات السكنية وواجهات المحلات، وفقا لقسم شرطة ليتل روك.
وكتب عمدة المدينة، فرانك سكوت جونيو، على تويتر، صباح السبت: “مع بزوغ الفجر نبدأ عملية طويلة للتعافي وإعادة البناء”.
كما تسببت سلسلة من العواصف التي تضمنت إعصارا في دمار إلينوي. في بلفيدير، وهي مدينة شمال غرب شيكاغو، توفي شخص وأصيب 28 بعد انهيار سقف مسرح أبولو.
كان هناك نحو 260 شخصًا في المكان لحضور حفل موسيقى الهيفي ميتال.
في مقاطعة كروفورد، إلينوي، بالقرب من حدود إنديانا، قُتل ثلاثة أشخاص وأصيب ثمانية آخرون، حسبما قال رئيس مجلس المحافظة بيل بيرك.
وأفادت وكالة “أسوشيتد برس” أن ثلاثة أشخاص لقوا مصرعهم في مقاطعة سوليفان في ولاية إنديانا بعد اجتياح إعصار.
وقال جيسون بوبيت، قائد شرطة مقاطعة سوليفان، اليوم السبت: “أصبحت أسوأ مخاوفنا حقيقة واقعة في وقت سابق عندما علمنا أن أفراد مجتمعنا فقدوا حياتهم”.
لقيت امرأة مسنة مصرعها في مقاطعة ماديسون شمالي ألاباما بعد أن ضرب إعصار منزلها، بحسب ما قاله الطبيب الشرعي في المقاطعة الدكتور تايلر بيريهيل.
لقي شخص واحد على الأقل مصرعه وأصيب أربعة آخرون في مقاطعة بونتوتوك في شمال ميسيسيبي بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية، وفقًا لوكالة إدارة الطوارئ في ميسيسيبي.
أكثر من 350 ألف عميل في إنديانا وإلينوي وأركنساس وتينيسي وكنتاكي وأوهايو وميشيجان ومينيسوتا وويسكونسن كانوا دون كهرباء حتى صباح اليوم السبت، وفقًا لموقع Poweroutage.us، الذي يتتبع انقطاعات التيار الكهربائي.

