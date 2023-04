صورة تظهر ضررا لقنبلة نووية أمريكية في هولندا تثير الخوف… البنتاغون يعلق

Was There a U.S. Nuclear Weapons Accident At a Dutch Air Base? https://t.co/Ut5JQ7p2Sl A photo in a Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) student briefing from 2022 shows four people inspecting what appears to be a damaged B61 nuclear bomb. pic.twitter.com/Yna7LId7Hi

— Venik (@venik44) April 3, 2023