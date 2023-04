ما حكاية مشروع كابل الإنترنت البحري الصيني الذي يمر عبر الشرق الأوسط ويثير غضب أمريكا؟

Remember #SeaMeWe6, the cable that the US government snatched away from Chinese firm HMN Tech?

Enter Europe-Middle East-Asia, or EMA, a rival #cable with Chinese backing.

Experts fear the division of the internet though. #ColdWarOnCableshttps://t.co/Q8UasioSB2

— Pascal Spitz (@quantum_CNI) April 7, 2023