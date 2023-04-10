اخبار العالم

مقاتلات صينية تدمر أهدافا قرب تايوان بالذخيرة الحية ضمن تدريبات "ضرب الطوق"… فيديو


مصدر الخبر / موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
أفادت وزارة الدفاع الصينية، اليوم الاثنين، أن طائرات تابعة لها أجرت مناورات حية تحاكي تنفيذ ضربات قرب تايوان، كاشفة عن مشاركة لحاملة الطائرات التابعة لها في العمليات التدريبية الأخيرة.

وأفادت قناة صينية رسمية بمشاركة أسراب من المقاتلات العسكرية من طراز “إتش 6″، استخدمت ذخائر حية ونفذت هجمات ضد أهداف مهمة قرب جزيرة تايوان.
وذكرت قناة “سي سي تي في” الصينية، اليوم الاثنين، أن بكين تجري تدريبات عسكرية تحاكي “ضرب طوق” حول تايوان، وفق ما أكد بيان صادر عن الجيش الصيني، مضيفة أن عشرات الطائرات قامت بفرض “حصار جوي” على الجزيرة.
تايوان ترصد اقتراب 58 طائرة صينية من الجزيرة
أمس, 06:34 GMT

ورصدت القوات المسلحة التايوانية، أمس الأحد، اقتراب 58 طائرة تابعة لجيش التحرير الشعبي الصيني على خلفية التدريبات العسكرية الجارية لجيش التحرير الشعبي الصيني في منطقة المياه والمجال الجوي حول الجزيرة.

وتصاعدت التوترات بين الصين والولايات المتحدة حول تايوان (الصين)، بعد أن زارت رئيسة مجلس النواب الأمريكي السابقة، نانسي بيلوسي، تايبيه، في آب/ أغسطس 2022، الأمر الذي نددت به بكين، واعتبرته تدخلًا في الشؤون الداخلية للبلاد.

