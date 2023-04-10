مقاتلات صينية تدمر أهدافا قرب تايوان بالذخيرة الحية ضمن تدريبات "ضرب الطوق"… فيديو

China conducts military exercises around Taiwan.
The Chinese Armed Forces have practiced maneuvers to seize naval and air supremacy, combat patrols around the island, and complete encirclement and containment of the island, the army said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/u2YsOR7nPQ
— Spriter (@Spriter99880) April 8, 2023
ورصدت القوات المسلحة التايوانية، أمس الأحد، اقتراب 58 طائرة تابعة لجيش التحرير الشعبي الصيني على خلفية التدريبات العسكرية الجارية لجيش التحرير الشعبي الصيني في منطقة المياه والمجال الجوي حول الجزيرة.
Footage from the exercises of the Chinese Armed Forces around Taiwan, where maneuvers were practiced to seize supremacy at sea and in the air, as well as combat patrols around the island pic.twitter.com/OAVjNot6xp
— Djole 🇷🇸 (@onlydjole) April 8, 2023
يمكنك ايضا قراءة الخبر في المصدر من موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
أضف تعليقـك