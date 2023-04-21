اخبار العالم

علماء يطورون جهازا يسمح للسان التحكم بهاتفك الذكي… فيديو

مصدر الخبر / موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
واكب تطور التكنولوجيا حاجات الإنسان في سبيل تبسيط حياته، واستهدفت الأبحاث تسهيل المصاعب اليومية التي قد تواجهنا في سبيل إيجاد حلول لها.

واحتلت الأجهزة الإلكترونية الحيز الأوسع من الجهود الساعية لتلبية احتياجات السوق وتسارع نمط الحياة اليومية إضافة لمعالجة الاحتياجات الخاصة لذوي االهمم.

وطور خبراء في معهد ماساتشوستس للتكنولوجيا في هذا السياق جهازا باسم “ماوث باد” يتصل بالهواتف الذكية أو أجهزة الكمبيوتر عبر تقنية البلوثوت، ويخول المستخدم للنقر على الأزرار باستخدام لسانه فقط.

وأوضح الخبراء أن المستخدم عليه أن يحرك لسانه عبر شريحة توجد على الجهاز لتنفيذ أي أمر على حاسوبه أو هاتفه.
ويتم تعديل الجهاز حسب حجم فم أي شخص وأبعاد فكه، ثم يتم تثبيت لوحة مزودة بأجهزة استشعار في الجهة الأمامية، وهو قادر على الاتصال بأجهزة أندرويد وأبل وماك وويندوز.

