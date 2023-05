ملاكم عربي يعتدي بوحشية على حكم كرة قدم في أستراليا… فيديو

Khoder Yaghi had been refereeing a First Grade match between #PadstowHornets and #GreenacreEagles at Padstow Park, in #Sydney on Friday.

A suspended player who had been watching the game then allegedly rushed at him leaving him with 3 missing teeth & a broken jaw! pic.twitter.com/pNRrLmQw2V

