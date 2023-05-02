علماء يحذرون من دخول محيطات كوكب الأرض "نقطة مجهولة"… صور

Because global SSTs will only increase as El Niño develops, the oceans may see a horrific 5σ SST massive heating event this year or next.

5σ = 1-in-3,490,000.

We’re currently at 4.47σ.

Physicists use 5σ anomalies as proof of existence. E.g. Higgs boson.https://t.co/9G6PVnjWeh pic.twitter.com/6PgxMeAcEl

— Prof. Eliot Jacobson (@EliotJacobson) April 23, 2023