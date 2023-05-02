علماء يحذرون من دخول محيطات كوكب الأرض "نقطة مجهولة"… صور

وأوضح عالم الكيمياء الجيولوجية الحيوية، جينس تيرهار: “في حين أنه من المريح رؤية أن النماذج تعمل، فمن المرعب بالطبع رؤية تغير المناخ يحدث في الحياة الواقعية. نحن فيه وهذه مجرد البداية”.
While the recent SST anomaly is terrifying, it is not unexpected. CMIP6 models predicted the monthly 0.7°C anomaly (comp. to 1982-2011) to be reached between 2017&2040. This wouldn’t have happened without climate change, we are in a new climate state, extremes are the new normal. https://t.co/qaAjJdxwGy pic.twitter.com/0a1B28E7dx
— Dr Jens Terhaar (@JensTerhaar) April 24, 2023
وقال جوزيف لودشر، عالم أنظمة الأرض في معهد بوتسدام لبحوث المناخ: “إذا جاءت ضاهرة “النينيو” الجديد فوقها، فمن المحتمل أن يكون لدينا ارتفاع إضافي في درجات الحراة تتراوح من 0.2 إلى 0.25 درجة مئوية”.
وكما يوضح عالم الرياضيات المتقاعد، إليوت جاكوبسون، على تويتر: “إن اليقين من تغير إشارة درجة حرارة المحيط المتغيرة أمر مقلق”.
Because global SSTs will only increase as El Niño develops, the oceans may see a horrific 5σ SST massive heating event this year or next.
5σ = 1-in-3,490,000.
We’re currently at 4.47σ.
Physicists use 5σ anomalies as proof of existence. E.g. Higgs boson.https://t.co/9G6PVnjWeh pic.twitter.com/6PgxMeAcEl
— Prof. Eliot Jacobson (@EliotJacobson) April 23, 2023
The oceans have clearly been absorbing a lot of excess energy and hiding it from us for a few years now. This looks like payback time.
A massive redistribution of that energy and I don’t think we can really forecast what it will mean. We are in uncharted territory. pic.twitter.com/AHPbv8Mv2o
— Dr Thomas Smith 🔥🌏 (@DrTELS) April 25, 2023
ومع ذلك، من المهم أن نتذكر أنه حتى لو تم الوصول إلى حدود تخزين الحرارة في المحيط، فإن كل ما يمكننا القيام به للحد من إدمان للوقود الأحفوري الضار لا يزال مهما، وربما أكثر من أي وقت مضى.
