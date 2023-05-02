اخبار العالم

علماء يحذرون من دخول محيطات كوكب الأرض "نقطة مجهولة"… صور

مصدر الخبر / موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
يشعر العلماء بالقلق لأن درجات حرارة سطح البحر تحافظ بعناد على مستويات قياسية لأكثر من شهر، ما يدفع بحالة محيطات الأرض إلى منطقة مجهولة.

وبدءا من منتصف مارس/ آذار الماضي، قفزت البيانات الصادرة عن الإدارة الوطنية الأمريكية للمحيطات والغلاف الجوي بشكل كبير عن التسجيلات السابقة، بعد انخفاض مستويات الجليد في القطب الشمالي والقطب الجنوبي هذا العام.
وبحسب العلماء، نتيجة لذلك، يظهر عدد كبير من موجات حرارة المحيط في جميع أنحاء العالم، ما يشكل ضغطا لا يوصف على الحياة البرية. الأحداث مقلقة، لكنها للأسف ليست غير متوقعة لأولئك الذين يعملون في علوم المناخ.

وأوضح عالم الكيمياء الجيولوجية الحيوية، جينس تيرهار: “في حين أنه من المريح رؤية أن النماذج تعمل، فمن المرعب بالطبع رؤية تغير المناخ يحدث في الحياة الواقعية. نحن فيه وهذه مجرد البداية”.

وبحسب المجلة العلمية “sciencealer”، كان الرقم القياسي السابق لدرجات الحرارة في عام 2016، خلال ظاهرة “النينيو”، وهو نمط مناخي يزيد من ارتفاع درجة حرارة المحيطات. في حين أن هناك أدلة متزايدة على أننا سندخل قريبا مثل هذا الحدث، إلا أننا لم نصل إلى هذا الحد بعد، ما يجعل من المحتمل أن ترتفع درجات حرارة سطح البحر أكثر خلال العام المقبل.
وبحسب الباحثين، يميل تجمع الحرارة قبالة الساحل الشرقي لتشيلي إلى التنبؤ بظاهرة “النينيو” وهذا بالضبط ما نشهده في الوقت الحالي.

وقال جوزيف لودشر، عالم أنظمة الأرض في معهد بوتسدام لبحوث المناخ: “إذا جاءت ضاهرة “النينيو” الجديد فوقها، فمن المحتمل أن يكون لدينا ارتفاع إضافي في درجات الحراة تتراوح من 0.2 إلى 0.25 درجة مئوية”.

وأشارت عالمة المحيطات، مونينيا روغان، إلى أن “الحرارة الزائدة الناتجة عن ظاهرة النينيو ستدفع بعض مناطق كوكبنا إلى تجاوز 1.5 درجة مئوية من الاحترار لأول مرة”.
وأفادرت روغان بأن “ما نراه هو تخفيف من ظاهرة ” النينيو”، التي جلبت ظروفا أكثر برودة تخفي الحرارة الزائدة في أنظمة كوكبنا. ومع ذلك، يشعر بعض العلماء بالقلق والتوتر بسبب الآثار المحتملة التي يترددون في التحدث عنها”.

وكما يوضح عالم الرياضيات المتقاعد، إليوت جاكوبسون، على تويتر: “إن اليقين من تغير إشارة درجة حرارة المحيط المتغيرة أمر مقلق”.

وتستخدم احتمالات “سيجما” لحساب احتمالية أن تكون البيانات المعنية نتيجة لشيء آخر غير الفرضية. غالبا ما نبلغ عن هذه الإحصائية في مقالاتنا للفيزياء والفيزياء الفلكية، و5 سيجما هي الحد الأدنى التي يثق فيها الباحثون حقا بأن ما يرونه ليس مجرد فوضى الكون في العمل. وبعبارة أخرى، خمسة سيجما يعني أن هناك احتمال 99.99972 في المئة أن الأرقام هي مقياس لظاهرة متوقعة، حتى لو كانت ظاهرة واحدة شاذة للغاية.
ويخشى الباحثون من أن مثل هذا الانحراف الكبير بشكل غير طبيعي عن درجات الحرارة السابقة قد يشير إلى أن محيطاتنا قد وصلت إلى حدود قدرتها على امتصاص الحرارة. ستكون هذه أخبارًا سيئة للغاية نظرًا لأن محيطاتنا قد امتصت حتى الآن أكثر من 90 في المئة من الحرارة الزائدة التي خضناها في أنظمتنا المناخية.
وقال عالم المحيطات، مايك ميريديث، من هيئة المسح البريطاني في القطب الجنوبي، إن “سبب القلق هو أنه إذا استمر، فسيكون هذا متقدما على منحنى المناخ المتوقع للمحيط. لكننا لا نعرف حتى الآن ما إذا كان هذا سيحدث”.

ومع ذلك، من المهم أن نتذكر أنه حتى لو تم الوصول إلى حدود تخزين الحرارة في المحيط، فإن كل ما يمكننا القيام به للحد من إدمان للوقود الأحفوري الضار لا يزال مهما، وربما أكثر من أي وقت مضى.

وقالت عالمة المناخ، كاثرين هايهو، في الماضي: “صحيح أن بعض التأثيرات موجودة بالفعل. البعض الآخر لا مفر منه. لكن بحثي، وبحث مئات العلماء الآخرين، يظهر بوضوح أن خياراتنا مهمة. لم يفت الأوان بعد لتجنب أسوأ الآثار”.

