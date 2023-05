إصابة 7 جنود من قوات حفظ السلام الأممية بانفجار في مالي

Center of #Mali. Today, 6 May, an #IED explosion on a MINUSMA Force convoy, at 34 km North #Douentza city wounded 7 #peacekeepers. They are currently receiving appropriate medical care. 6 IED incidents recorded in the Center region so far in 2023. #NotATarget pic.twitter.com/Jj60IXfURf

