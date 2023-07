"تشوتشيويه-2".. الصين تطلق أول صاروخ في العالم يعمل بغاز الميثان

😮Wow! Such a unique angle to watch a rocket launch. Bird view of Zhuque-2 Y2 methane rocket launch shot by a drone right above the launch pad. Full HD: https://t.co/fACfZOvEO0 https://t.co/FdgI1NMo6O pic.twitter.com/Pz3oSlBLGF

— CNSA Watcher (@CNSAWatcher) July 12, 2023