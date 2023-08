رئيس البرازيل: بنك "بريكس" أكثر سخاء من صندوق النقد الدولي وهو مهتم بمساعدة الدول وليس إغراقها

Why does Brazil need a dollar to trade with China?”: The BRICS bank is designed to help countries, not sink them like the American IMF , – Brazilian President Lula Da Silva

