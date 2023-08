نائب رئيسة تايوان يستعد لزيارة أمريكا وسط مخاوف من تصعيد عسكري صيني

Departing soon for #Asuncion to attend @SantiPenap’s inauguration & convey to him & the people of #Paraguay the best wishes of @iingwen & #Taiwan. Looking forward to meeting with @MaritoAbdo to express thanks for his staunch support & excited to meet with #US friends in transit.

— 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) August 12, 2023