علماء: "سداسيات" المريخ تخفي سرا عن الحياة… صور

What can hexagon-shaped ancient mud cracks tell us about the possibility of life on Mars?

Spotted by @MarsCuriosity, these patterns are evidence of wet-dry cycles on the Red Planet that could have provided conditions for microscopic life to form. https://t.co/TtOsgjwyu9 pic.twitter.com/OjnOBvWvhE

— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 9, 2023