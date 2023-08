ضابط أمريكي: أوكرانيا ستواجه مصير اليابان

Pro-hint, Mr. President:

It was NATO that suggested a trade.

Russia isn’t trading anything.

They are dealing with reality. Like where Russian boots will be when Ukraine capitulates unconditionally.

Think Tokyo Bay, September 2, 1945.

That’s your future.

— Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) August 23, 2023