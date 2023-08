أنقرة وأربيل تبحثان استئناف تصدير النفط عبر ميناء جيهان التركي

A fruitful exchange today with Türkiye Energy Minister @aBayraktar1 in Erbil. We agreed on the importance of resuming oil exports from the Kurdistan Region through Ceyhan.

We also discussed additional ways to increase bilateral trade with Türkiye, including energy cooperation. pic.twitter.com/KEWqbFKZLu

— Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) August 24, 2023