دراسة: البريطانيون قد يشهدون أسوأ انخفاض في المعيشة منذ خمسينيات القرن الماضي

This parliamentary term is on track to be by far the worst for living standards since the 1950s.

Typical working age household incomes are on course to be 4% lower in 2024-25 than they were in 2019-20.

Never in living memory have families got so much poorer over a parliament. pic.twitter.com/dCykqOdp8O

— Resolution Foundation (@resfoundation) September 7, 2023