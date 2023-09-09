فيديوهات مروعة… اللحظات الأولى لزلزال المغرب بين انهيار المباني وهلع المواطنين

This Indian Vlogger was there at the time of the earthquake in Morocco.
Prayers and Support for those who are affected by this earthquake 🥺#Morocco #earthquake #moroccoearthquake #deprem #زلزال #زلزال_المغرب #fas #fas_depremi #morocco #maroc #earthquake pic.twitter.com/r6bjYNbILR
— Youdha Akhilesh (@youdha_akhilesh) September 9, 2023
A violent earthquake struck Marrakech yesterday night, leaving more than 600 dead and hundreds injured so far. Warnings are continuing regarding aftershocks.
The scene is quite scary, frankly.
Let’s pray to Allah to relieve and save them.#زلزال_المغرب pic.twitter.com/pUKkYC132p
— د.عـبدالله العـمـادي (@Abdulla_Alamadi) September 9, 2023
At least 632 people died due to devastating earthquake in Morocco.#Morocco #زلزال_المغرب pic.twitter.com/ojoDdIf5lU
— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) September 9, 2023
🚨 #BREAKING | #Morocco | #earthquake | #Marrakech |#الزلزال | #المغرب
The first moments of the earthquakes recorded by a street camera in El Jadida, Morocco. pic.twitter.com/0ikebbCuGy
— Bot News (@BotNews18) September 9, 2023
