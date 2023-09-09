اخبار العالم

فيديوهات مروعة… اللحظات الأولى لزلزال المغرب بين انهيار المباني وهلع المواطنين

مصدر الخبر / موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
تداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لقطات تظهر اللحظات الأولى لوقوع الزلزال في المغرب، والذي خلف، حسب وزارة الداخلية، 632 قتيلاً، وإصابة 329 آخرين.

وحسب الفيديوهات المتداولة، فر الناس إلى الشوارع بحثا عن ملجأ آمن، فيما انهارت عمارات سكنية بالكامل، بينما التقطت إحدى كاميرات المراقبة اللحظة الأولى للزلزال في إحدى المناطق وانهيار مبنى على رؤوس المارة.
وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية المغربية، في وقت سابق اليوم، ارتفاع عدد ضحايا الزلزال المدمر الذي ضرب البلاد إلى 820 حالة وفاة و672 إصابة “.
وضرب زلزال مدمر المغرب، ليل الجمعة/ السبت، بلغت شدته 7 درجات، وبعدها بدقائق وقعت هزة أرضية ثانية.
في هذه الأثناء، قال يوسف كمال الكاتب العام لنقابة التمريض بالمستشفى الجامعي بمدينة مراكش، إن عمليات انتشال الضحايا مستمرة حتى الآن.
وأضاف في حديثه مع “سبوتنيك”، أنه “تم تسجيل 290 وفاة بإقليم الحوز، و190 وفاة بإقليم تارودانت، و89 وفاة بإقليم شيشاوة، و30 وفاة بإقليم ورزازات، و13 وفاة بعمالة مراكش، و11 وفاة بإقليم أزيلال، و5 وفيات بعمالة أكادير، و3 وفيات بالدار البيضاء الكبرى، وحالة وفاة واحدة بإقليم اليوسفية”، مشيرا إلى انهيار عدد من البنايات بهذه العمالات والأقاليم.
من جهتها، قالت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية إن زلزال المغرب وقع على عمق 18.5 كم ومركزه جبال الأطلس، فيما قال المعهد الوطني للجيوفيزياء في المغرب إن الزلزال الذي ضرب جنوب غرب مراكش هو الأعنف منذ قرن.
وحذر مركز رصد الزلازل الأورومتوسطي، السكان في المغرب من العودة إلى منازلهم في مناطق وقوع الزلزال المدمر، خوفا من الهزات الارتدادية.
ونقلت صحيفة “هسبريس” المغربية” عن مصادر مسؤولة في السلطة المحلية بإقليم الحوز، أن الزلزال الذي ضرب المغرب، خلف عشرات القتلى، مضيفة أن الزلزال خلف ضررا كبيرا بالمباني بالجامعة الترابية مولاي إبراهيم، وعدة مناطق بدائرة أمزميز كازكور.

