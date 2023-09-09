فيديوهات مروعة… اللحظات الأولى لزلزال المغرب بين انهيار المباني وهلع المواطنين

A violent earthquake struck Marrakech yesterday night, leaving more than 600 dead and hundreds injured so far. Warnings are continuing regarding aftershocks.

The scene is quite scary, frankly.

Let’s pray to Allah to relieve and save them.#زلزال_المغرب pic.twitter.com/pUKkYC132p

— د.عـبدالله العـمـادي (@Abdulla_Alamadi) September 9, 2023